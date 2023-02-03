Dancing With The Stars Live

Orpheum Theater 216 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: America’s favorite dance show is back on tour! See the ballroom brought to life in this brand-new production featuring your favorite Dancing with the Stars pros, PLUS special guest stars! With dazzling routines in every style, jaw-dropping talent, and non-stop entertainment, it’s sure to be an unforgettable night full of all the magic of the TV show and more! $89.50-$49.50.

Info

Theater & Dance
