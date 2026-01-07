Dane Arts Grant Info Session

media release: Dane Arts is now accepting applications for the following funding opportunities:

Project Grants: Project grants are designed to support specific projects or programs that have a distinct budget, personnel, and timeframe spanning a relatively short duration.

Short-Order Project Grants: Short-Order Project Grants have a simplified application process, tied to a smaller grant award for small organizations or for individuals applying.

Short-order project grants are intended for those who are new to the Dane Arts grant program. "New" means someone who has never applied, applied but was not funded, or whose most recent grant happened prior to 2009.

Capital Grants: Capital grants are designed to support capital projects, such as equipment purchases, permanent exhibits, building construction, improvements and expansion, or historic preservation initiatives (applicant must own the building).

Note: 2026 Cycle 1 Funding Opportunities support projects with primary activities including public presentations happening between May 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027. The next grant application deadline is Sunday, February 1, by 4 p.m.

Upcoming info sessions:

Applicants are welcome to join at the top of the hour for an overview of using WebGrants, or 30 minutes in for Q & A.

Friday, January 9th, 12 – 1 PM | Register

12 – 12:30 PM: WebGrants Overview, 12:30 – 1 PM: Q & A

Monday, January 12, 5 – 6 PM | Register

5 – 5:30 PM: WebGrants Overview, 5:30 – 6 PM: Q & A

Questions?

Contact Augusta Brulla, cultural affairs specialist

brulla.augusta@danecounty.gov

608-283-1475