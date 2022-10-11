press release: DAMA Name Change Party!

Join DAMA as Dane Arts Mural Arts renews our commitment to local artists, underinvested communities and youth development through our name change to Developing Artists, Murals and Alliances.

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022 - 5:30 - 7:30 pm, DAMA Mural Shop, 5004 Allis Ave, Madison, WI 53716

Celebrate with us! Meet our artists and teens from DAMA’s summer Youth Artist Apprentice program. Twelve teens from 14 to 17 learned about the ins and outs of mural making, engaged in community painting days, and invested time in self-reflection & identity formation. The program culminated with an art exhibit of their identity murals at MMoCA. Their hard work this summer helped them focus on their goals, hopes, and aspirations.

DAMA's revamped mission to foster youth development through collective art experiences and to train local artists to stabilize & sustain community transformation processes mirrors our new name. For the last seven years, DAMA has empowered artists, neighborhoods, and youth to become change agents, collaborating on projects that physically and socially improve communities. Our goal is to ignite change through equitable and accessible participatory public art practices that inspire others, motivate change and improve the quality of life in our city.

“DAMA's public art program is more than art – it is a celebration of community and a window to the world of opportunity for young people to dream big" says Veronica Figueroa Velez, executive director of DAMA Inc. Your support is essential to continue providing high-quality services in our community. You too can be an agent of change and ignite hope.