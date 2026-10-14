media release: Join us on Gallery Night, Friday, November 6, 5PM - 9 PM, as we celebrate the debut of the 2027 Calendar and Poster and the upcoming 50th Anniversary of Dane Arts!

Opening remarks by Dane County Executive, Melissa Agard at 6 PM.

Purchase the new calendar and poster, enjoy light refreshments, meet the artists, and get inspired with an exhibition of original works by our featured artists!

Calendar Artists: Simona Aizicovici, Jessica Gutierrez, Katie Hogan, Linda Massey, Maron Massey, Roann Mathias, Poornima Moorthy, Alicia Rheal, Lorraine Snyder, Christopher Sweet, James Widder, Ray Zovar

Poster Artist: Alex Haunty

The reception is free and open to the public.