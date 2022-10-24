press release: The Dane County Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission (Dane Arts) will celebrate its 2022 poster and calendar and unveil its 2023 poster and calendar at a public reception honoring 27 local artists on Monday, October 24, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, in the Garver Canvas Room at Garver Feed Mill (3241 Garver Green, Madison). The reception is open to all and will have local musicians Gaines and Wagoner. Registration is required and can be completed online at www.danearts.com.

“The local artists who contribute to Dane County’s art calendar and poster each year are a testament to our community’s thriving arts community,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Congratulations to this year’s featured artists.”

The 2023 calendars cost $12 each (plus sales tax) and are available at several retail locations, municipalities including the Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission Office (Room 421, City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.), and at www.danearts.com. The 2023 posters have a $2 suggested donation and are available at various locations.

“Calendar and poster purchases help support local artists and the Dane County Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission’s commitment to the annual poster and calendar,” said Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission Director Mark Fraire. “Our agency, just like the calendars, was created with the purpose to encourage public participation in arts, culture, and local history countywide.”

The 2022/2023 posters and calendars feature reproductions of 27 works by talented Wisconsin artists. The list of the 27 artists is as follows:

2022 Artists:

Poster: Molly Krolczyk

January: Rebecca Brockman-Schneider

February: Issis Macias

March: Mark Weller

April: Mary Bero

May: Mary Treleven

June (Cover): Jeff Stern

July: Karen Watson-Newlin

August: Rita Yanny

September: Holly Cohn

October: Katherine Rosing

November: Chele Ramos

December: Vicki France

Inside Cover: Natalie Ergas

2023 Artists:

Poster: Richie Morales

January: S.V. Medaris

February: Babette Wainwright

March: Mark Weller

April (Cover): Mary Treleven

May: Pamela Grabber

June: Nancy Hagen

July: Janis Senungetuk

August: Alex Haunty

September: Maron Massey

October: Jennifer Peters

November: Simona Aizicovici

December: Maria Wood