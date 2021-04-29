ONLINE: Dane County Affordable Housing Development Fund

media release:

The 2021 Dane County Capital Budget provides $7 million for the Affordable Housing Development Fund (AHDF).

The purpose of the AHDF is to encourage the development of affordable housing in Dane County by using the AHDF as a means to leverage additional resources from project partners. Funds have been awarded through a request for proposals for funding that was allocated in 2015-2020. A competitive application process will be used to award funding and determine the location(s) of the individual projects in 2021.

To advance the goal of increasing access to and the development of affordable housing, the Dane County Department of Human Services Division of Housing Access and Affordability will hold a public listening session to gather public input on housing needs and strategies for addressing racial disparities in housing and homelessness.

The public listening session will be held during the Health & Human Needs Meeting on Thursday, April 29. Link to Health and Human Needs meeting agenda here:

The meeting will take place via Zoom. If you would like to speak at the listening session, you must register at https://us02web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ FDmYZm0JQ960WVpWU8fbxQ .

When you register to speak, you will be sent an email with information you need to join the virtual meeting. You can connect to the meeting with a devise using the link emailed to you. Speakers will have time limit of 3 minutes.

To join the meeting by phone, dial in using one of the following toll-free phone numbers: 1-833-548-02761-833-548-02821-888-788-0099. When prompted, enter the following Webinar ID: 822 0130 0359

If you are unable to attend the meeting but would like to share your thoughts, please submit written comments to thomas.howard@countyofdane.com .