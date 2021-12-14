ONLINE: Dane County Aging Plan

media release: Pre-registration required for persons wishing to speak:

For those wishing to attend but not speak:

  • Call (833) 548-0276 (access code: 969 4688 6739)

The Aging Plan draft is available at https://www.dcdhs.com/Aging-Plan-Development or call (608) 261-9930.

Written comments may be mailed to: Area Agency on Aging, Attn: Cheryl Batterman, 2865 N Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704 or emailed to Batterman.Cheryl@countyofdane.com by 12/28/21.

608-261-9930
