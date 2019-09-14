Dane County Alzheimer's Walk

press release: Walk with us on Saturday, September 14, at Warner Park, 2930 N Sherman Ave.

Schedule of Events

7:45 a.m. – Registration, Team Photos, Entertainment & Food

9:00 a.m. – Welcome

9:15 a.m. – 1 & 2-mile Walk Begins

10:30 a.m. – Program, Awards Ceremony & Food

Save time on walk day by pre-registering!

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Friday, September 13, ADAW Office, 3330 University Avenue 3rd Floor

No registration fees, however please help raise money to support our cause. To receive a commemorative t-shirt, we encourage you to raise $25 for the walk.The Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin is pleased to recognize teams and individuals for their hard work in raising money for our cause:

Largest overall team

Team raising the most money

Family team raising the most money

Top individual fundraiser

Want to host a third-party fundraising event? Take a look at our Fundraising Guide!