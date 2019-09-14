Dane County Alzheimer's Walk

Google Calendar - Dane County Alzheimer's Walk - 2019-09-14 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dane County Alzheimer's Walk - 2019-09-14 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dane County Alzheimer's Walk - 2019-09-14 09:00:00 iCalendar - Dane County Alzheimer's Walk - 2019-09-14 09:00:00

RSVP

Warner Park 2930 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Walk with us on Saturday, September 14, at Warner Park, 2930 N Sherman Ave.

Schedule of Events 

7:45 a.m. – Registration, Team Photos, Entertainment & Food 

9:00 a.m. – Welcome

9:15 a.m. – 1 & 2-mile Walk Begins

10:30 a.m. – Program, Awards Ceremony & Food

Save time on walk day by pre-registering! 

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Friday, September 13, ADAW Office, 3330 University Avenue 3rd Floor

No registration fees, however please help raise money to support our cause.  To receive a commemorative t-shirt, we encourage you to raise $25 for the walk.The Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin is pleased to recognize teams and individuals for their hard work in raising money for our cause:

  • Largest overall team
  • Team raising the most money
  • Family team raising the most money
  • Top individual fundraiser

Want to host a third-party fundraising event? Take a look at our Fundraising Guide!

Info

Warner Park 2930 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Fundraisers
Recreation
608-232-3400
RSVP
Google Calendar - Dane County Alzheimer's Walk - 2019-09-14 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dane County Alzheimer's Walk - 2019-09-14 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dane County Alzheimer's Walk - 2019-09-14 09:00:00 iCalendar - Dane County Alzheimer's Walk - 2019-09-14 09:00:00