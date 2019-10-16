press release: The Dane County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting to take public testimony on the proposed 2020 Dane County budget on Wednesday, October 16, at 7:00 p.m. in room 201 of the City-County Building. The public is invited to testify for or against items in the County Executive’s proposed budget. Testimony is also welcome on any amendments to that proposal.

The proposed 2020 Dane County budget authorizes a total of $653.7 million for combined operating and capital expenditures, financed by $385.8 million in outside revenues, existing resources and borrowing; $68.2 million in sales tax; and $191.9 million in county tax levy funds. The proposed budget results in an increase in property taxes of $21.85 on the average Madison home (valued at approximately $300,967).

Some of the items of note are additional funds to support community based mental health treatment and services, sediment removal crew and equipment needed for the county to do its own dredging, a new flood risk reduction initiative, a new Dane County Emergency Operations Center, and a jail population manager position.

“This is one of the opportunities for the public to express their views to the County Board and influence the process,” said County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan. “Tell us what you like, and what you don’t like in the proposed budget.”

County Board committees will complete their consideration of amendments to the proposed budget by early November. The full Board will take up the budget on November 11.