ONLINE: Dane County Board of Supervisors Forum

press release: East Side progressives will hold a virtual forum to be held on March 20 starting at 6:30 pm with candidates from Districts 16 , District 17, District 24 and District 36. The candidates represent a geographical area that includes Monona, Madison's far east side and Cottage Grove.

Candidates participating are: District 16, Rick Rose; District 17, Jacob Wright; District 24, candidates Sarah Smith and Clint Keaveny; District 36, Candidates Melissa Ratcliff and Andrew McKinney.

Moderator will be Arden Rice from East Side Progressives.

Participants will answer questions selected by the East Side Progressives planning committee with input from the community. Questions from the public can be sent to madisonprogressives@gmail.com; deadline for submitted questions is March 15, 2022.