Dane County Board of Supervisors Public Hearing

media release: Public Hearing Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Wingra School, 718 Gilmore Street, Madison, WI 53711, for District 7 Vacancy on the Dane County Board of Supervisors

County Board District 7 is vacant and will be filled by appointment. Board Chair Patrick Miles will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m. in the library at Wingra School, 718 Gilmore Street, Madison, to provide applicants the opportunity to present their credentials and answer questions about their qualifications and interest in county government. Members of the public will be welcome to express their support or opposition for applicants through written testimony that can be sent to County Board Chair

Patrick Miles at Miles.Patrick@danecounty.gov or can register and speak in support or opposition at the hearing. Other county board supervisors may attend the hearing.

Following the hearing, Miles will submit an appointment with the Board for confirmation on May 9, 2024.

The applicant will be administered the oath of office and be seated at the meeting where the appointment is confirmed. The appointee will serve until a special election is held on April 1, 2025.

The district includes the City of Madison, wards 69-71, 80, 85, 87, and 147. Any resident of District 7 who is interested in filling the vacancy should file a declaration of candidacy with the County Clerk’s Office. Interested persons must circulate nomination papers themselves, get signatures from at least 25 electors residing in the district, and file those papers with the County Clerk’s Office. The period for circulating papers begins April 17, 2024, and will close Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 4:00 PM.

Declaration of candidacy forms and nominating papers are available in the County Clerk’s Office, Room 106A in the City County Building in Madison. The nominating papers can also be found on the County Clerk’s website at https://clerk.countyofdane.com/Elections/Run-for-Office#supervisors

Please contact the County Clerk’s Office at 266-4121 if you have questions or need additional information.