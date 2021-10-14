ONLINE: Dane County Board of Supervisors

press release: The Dane County Board of Supervisors is in the process of hearing public input on a tentative supervisory district map for the next ten years.

The County Board will be holding a public hearing on Thursday, October 14, at 6:00pm for members of the public to comment on the map the Executive Committee recommended to the Board. Following the hearing, the Board is expected to take action the same night.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the virtual hearing (information will be available on top of the agenda, posted on 10/8 at https://dane.legistar.com/ Calendar.aspx), email the County Board: county_board_recipients@ countyofdane.com, call the County Board Office (608) 266-5758, or provide comments online at: https://polco.us/st4gw5 .

Over the last month and a half following the release of the 2020 Census data, the non-partisan Redistricting Commission solicited maps from the public, and ultimately forwarded three maps to the County Board last week. A Committee of the Whole meeting was held on Monday where the County Board heard from the Chair of the Redistricting Commission as well as staff for the commission on the three maps that were forwarded. The Executive Committee then met on Wednesday evening where they narrowed the map choices down to one, which will go to the County Board. The Executive Committee forwarded map C of the three options.

“This is the first time Dane County has done the redistricting process this way, and it’s gone well, especially given the condensed timeline and the constraints of the pandemic,” County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said. “This process is more democratic and gives the public a hands-on opportunity in the process by submitting their own maps.”

The map is available here to view: https://www. danecountyplanning.com/ Projects/Redistricting and will also be printed and available at the following locations for members of the community without reliable internet access to view: Mazomanie Library, Mount Horeb Library, Oregon Library, DeForest Library, Cambridge Library, and the Atrium on South Park Street in Madison.