Dane County Board of Supervisors

Meeting, usually first/third Thursdays, Room 201. Current meeting dates can be found here. Currently, county board meetings also take place virtually. The public can access the meeting with the Zoom application or by telephone.

To attend a meeting virtually, register using the Zoom link available on the top of the agenda, the agenda can be found on the County’s Legislative Information Center at https://dane.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. An overview video and information about the hybrid meeting process can be found here: https://board.countyofdane. com/meetings/attend-meeting