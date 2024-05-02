Dane County Board Strategic Community Engagement

media release: The 2024 budget included funds for the Dane County Board of Supervisors to conduct a Strategic Community Engagement process via a contract with a consultant. The 2024 budget also included an amendment to include two focus groups with the same contract related to the Body Worn Camera Pilot project. Following a request for proposals, nINA Collective was selected to work with the County on these two projects.

The strategic community engagement process includes using a racial and social equity lens to hear from residents regarding their concerns and priorities for Dane County government. The process will include focus groups held throughout the geographic area of Dane County, with additional focus groups provided for Spanish and Hmong speaking residents.

“I hope Supervisors find the information that emerges from this process useful in developing policy priorities to work on over the term,” said County Board Chair Patrick Miles. “This will also be another opportunity for the public to engage with the County Board and have their voices heard. I encourage members of the public to participate and share their input.”

"At nINA Collective, we envision a racially equitable world where everyone belongs and racial justice is at the foundation of all systems and structures. As members of the Dane County community ourselves, we are thrilled to be working with the County to ensure all voices in the community are part of the critical process of informing county priorities for the years to come,” said Colleen Butler Founder and Director of nINA Collective.

The focus groups for the strategic community engagement process will take place over the next several weeks. Residents can sign up to attend the first three sessions on the following dates:

Thursday, May 2, 5:30-7:00pm, Middleton Public Library, 7425 Hubbard Ave, Middleton, WI 53562

Wednesday, May 8, 6:00-7:30pm, Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Dr, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Tuesday, May 14, 6:00-7:30pm, Fitchburg Public Library, 5530 Lacy Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53711

Residents can sign up for any of these three focus groups by using this link: ninacollective.com/focus- group-registration

Two additional focus groups will be conducted in the Dane County Sheriff’s Office West Precinct catchment area. The focus groups will focus exclusively on perceptions of the implementation of the body-worn camera pilot project. Information regarding these focus groups will be forthcoming.