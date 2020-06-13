Dane County Breakfast on the Farm

× Expand Soggy Prairie.

press release: 7:00 am – 11:30 am, Saturday, June 13, 2020, Hinchley’s Dairy Farm, 2844 State Road 73, Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523

Event Admission*

Includes parking, breakfast, and all entertainment and activities.

Ages 0 – 2 = Free

Ages 3 – 11 = $4.00

Ages 12 and up = $8.00

*Cash or check only.

Breakfast Menu

Cheesy scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, yogurt, cheese, ice cream, milk & coffee. Additional samples of other dairy products will be offered in the Expo Area.

Activities & Entertainment

Hear Emcee – Pam Jahnke, Farm Director as she interviews our hosts and more

Enjoy live music from Soggy Prairie

Meet Dane County’s Fairest of the Fair and the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs

Cheer on your favorites in the Kindschi Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull

Explore the Expo Area featuring dairy information & food samples

Take a Horse-Drawn Wagon Ride by Treinen Farm

Test your toss into one of our cheese hole, bean bag games

Meet Bessy the Dane Dairy Cow

View our large machinery displays

Get your Cow Spots painted by Hinchley’s Dairy Farm

Get your Face Painted by WFU Kamp Kenwood

…and much more!