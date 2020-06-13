Dane County Breakfast on the Farm
press release: 7:00 am – 11:30 am, Saturday, June 13, 2020, Hinchley’s Dairy Farm, 2844 State Road 73, Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523
Event Admission*
Includes parking, breakfast, and all entertainment and activities.
Ages 0 – 2 = Free
Ages 3 – 11 = $4.00
Ages 12 and up = $8.00
*Cash or check only.
Breakfast Menu
Cheesy scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, yogurt, cheese, ice cream, milk & coffee. Additional samples of other dairy products will be offered in the Expo Area.
Activities & Entertainment
Hear Emcee – Pam Jahnke, Farm Director as she interviews our hosts and more
Enjoy live music from Soggy Prairie
Meet Dane County’s Fairest of the Fair and the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs
Cheer on your favorites in the Kindschi Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull
Explore the Expo Area featuring dairy information & food samples
Take a Horse-Drawn Wagon Ride by Treinen Farm
Test your toss into one of our cheese hole, bean bag games
Meet Bessy the Dane Dairy Cow
View our large machinery displays
Get your Cow Spots painted by Hinchley’s Dairy Farm
Get your Face Painted by WFU Kamp Kenwood
…and much more!