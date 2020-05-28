ONLINE: Dane County Criminal Justice Council

The May 28 Criminal Justice Council meeting is being held remotely. The public can access the meeting by calling (Toll Free): 1-877-309-2073; Access Code: 391-562-141. Once prompted, enter in the access code and you will be connected to the meeting. NOTE: You will be placed on hold until the host joins.

The public is encouraged to send questions they have for the members of the CJC to engagedane@countyofdane.com. The questions will be reviewed and posed to the members of the CJC during the meeting. Questions should be submitted no later than 8:00am on Thursday, May 28.

press release: As Wisconsin and Dane County witness the spread of COVID-19, the Dane County Criminal Justice Council and agencies therein have worked collectively to mitigate the spread--with special attention to the most vulnerable in our community. In short, this crisis has forced many agencies to change the way they operate.

The Dane County Criminal Justice Council will brief the public on their efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the last two months, several temporary changes have been made to various parts of the criminal justice system in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, while at the same time keeping the public and justice-involved individuals safe.

Please see the summary list of initiatives designed to mitigate the spread of COVID 19, available on the CJC website – the following link is a general summary of policy and procedure changes thus far. This matrix will be updated after the Criminal Justice Council meeting https://cjc.countyofdane.com/ documents/COVIDPolicyResponse. pdf .

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the May 28 remote meeting – information to connect can be found at the top of the agenda: https://dane.legistar.com/ View.ashx?M=A&ID=734467&GUID= 08849072-2CED-4BF7-B172- 9B51F1F63CCE The meeting will also be streamed online: https://media.cityofmadison. com/Mediasite/Showcase/ madison-city-channel/ Presentation/ 9ee5f34e0ed94e8987cac8fb4a59b2 281d.

