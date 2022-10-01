Dane County Farmers' Market 50th Anniversary Picnic

× Expand The Saturday Dane County Farmers' Market.

press release: The Dane County Farmers' Market’s (DCFM) 50th Anniversary Committee invites the public, along with current and retired DCFM members, to join our celebration picnic on October 1st, 2022. Bring a blanket and a meal to enjoy on the lawn and celebrate with the DCFM community! Entertainment will be provided on the Capitol grounds starting at 1:00 p.m. between King Street and East Washington Avenue and will include music and dance troupes. At 2:30 p.m., we will have a short program of recognition of the founders of the DCFM and some of the many individuals who helped make it the best in the nation.

The DCFM was founded in September of 1972 with just a handful of farmers set up on the Capitol Square. The founding goals included bringing rural producers together with urban consumers and helping rejuvenate the Capitol Square. Now, with over 230 producers, the DCFM has grown to be a tradition in Madison and local Wisconsin producers have been essential to keeping the market going and growing. We look forward to celebrating this milestone with both past and present DCFM members, and those in the DCFM community.

DCFM’s 50th Anniversary Picnic

When: Saturday, October 1st, 2022

12:00 p.m. Bring Your Own Picnic

1:00 p.m. Entertainment

2:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Anniversary Program

Where: Capitol Lawn between King St. & E. Washington Ave.

This is a weather dependent event and will be cancelled in the case of inclement weather.

Since 1972, the Dane County Farmers' Market has worked to provide Wisconsin producers a thriving alternative marketing opportunity and improve the variety, freshness, and taste of produce available in the region.