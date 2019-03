press release:Self-described journalist, author and fisherman Bill Stokes talks about WWII prisoner-of-war camps in Wisconsin at the Dane County Historical Society's annual meeting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at the Lussier Family Heritage Center, 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison. The meeting is free and open to the public. Contact: Rich Eggleston, DCHS boaqrd, 608-228-8439 or https://danecountyhistory.org/ of find us on Facebook.