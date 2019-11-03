Dane County Historical Society

press release: Bob Kann speaks to the Fitchburg and Dane County historical societies Nov. 3 on his new book, "Carrie Catt, Belle LaFollette, and How the Great Battle for Woman Suffrage was Won." at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in the second-floor conference room at the Fitchburg Public Library, 5530 Lacy Road. The free meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. and lasts until the refreshments are gone.