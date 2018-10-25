press release: The 2018 Dane County Housing Summit will feature five Dane County Communities that are leading the way in responding to the housing crisis. Middleton, Mount Horeb, Fitchburg, Oregon and DeForest representatives discuss their challenges, strategies, progress and lessons learned.

In addition, over a dozen experts will present short talks on a wide variety of housing topics including:

Demographics and Who Needs Housing - Mapping the Gap: Let's Look at the Housing Gap in Dane County - Communication Strategies and Tools for Local Housing Discussions - Local, State and Federal Policy Updates - Dane County Housing Development Fund Awards - Employers & Workforce Issues - Dane County Workforce Housing Survey Results - The Big Idea: Dane County and UW Madison Discuss a New Model for Affordable Housing and Community Development - How to Finance Workforce Housing and Get Developers to Build in Your Community - Tools for Change: Strategies and Tools for Small Communities Interested in Affordable Housing - Transportation and Housing - Dane County Senior Housing Crisis - Sustainablity Role in Housing Costs, and more...

8:30 am Registration

9:00-12:30 pm - Summit Program

12:30 - 1:30 pm - Networking lunch with featured presentation. Cost $18.00*

Don't miss this dynamic and lively program full of the latest information on local housing initiatives, trends, strategies, and new partnerships!

*Summit participants with restricted income, please contact parry@countyofdane.com to attend the networking lunch.