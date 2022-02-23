Dane County Humane Society Fundraiser

press release: 10% of Glass Nickel Pizza sales on Wednesday, February 23, will go to Dane County Humane Society to help animals in our community! By ordering on that day, you’ll help ensure that animals of all kinds will receive the shelter, care and new homes they need. So mark it down and let’s team up to help our animal brethren in need.

Order from any of the following locations -

Madison-East: 2916 Atwood Ave. 608-245-0880

Madison-West: 5003 University Ave. (608-218-9000)

Fitchburg: 3191 Muir Field Road. 608-848-4877

Sun Prairie: 101 W. Main St. 608-834-9919

Through Pizza For Pets, Glass Nickel Pizza stores and their customers throughout Wisconsin have combined to donate more than $32,000 to us and other local humane societies in our state.

Order here!