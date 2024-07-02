Dane County Landfill Tour

media release: Each year, we host nearly a thousand visitors (of all ages) for tours of our facilities. Our tours offer an excellent opportunity for lessons in environmental stewardship, science, engineering, and technology.

Additionally, the Department of Waste & Renewables will pay for transportation costs (up to $250 per group) for schools that find transportation fees a barrier to visiting our site. The bus fee waiver is subject to the need of the school and preference will be given for schools with over 40% of students approved for free and reduced meals. Please email gobster.delaney@countyofdane.com for additional information about the program.

We also offer other great ways for community members and students to learn about where waste goes and how it can be used as a resource. Check out the link to our Video Resources Page below for an array of educational videos and accompanying K-12 lesson plans or visit our Virtual Tours Page below for a self-guided tour of our site!

If your group would like a tour of the landfill at a day and time not listed on the calendar, please reach out to waste.renewables@countyofdane.com to discuss alternative arrangements.