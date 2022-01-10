Dane County Mask Fund

media release: Michael Johnson- BGCDC and Paulo Delgado Dane County Neighbors are partnering to raise money for 200,000 masks. With MMSD reopening soon, we want to help make sure that our kids, critical school, and nonprofit workers can go out into the community safely.

200,000 N95 and KN95 masks have already been ordered. We need Dane County to donate so we can get these out to the community and schools ASAP. We should have them in seven days. We are paying $1.05 per mask for the N95 and .60 cents for the KN95 and need to have this cost covered. We will have 7 business days to pay they vendor or they will have to be returned. The sooner the community helps the sooner we can start handing them out!

Once we have raised the money and received the masks, Dane County Neighbors and BGCDC will put together a committee to determine an equitable distribution plan.