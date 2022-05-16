Dane County Parks Public Meeting

press release:

Dane County Parks has started a property planning process for Indian Lake County Park and Halfway Prairie Wildlife Area located in the Northwestern part of Dane County, Wisconsin. The planning process will include inventorying significant cultural, historical and natural features as well as provide future land management and park development recommendations through a consensus building process.

If you would like to join our email list to be notified of project updates and meetings, sign up here.

Two public information meetings will be held to begin the planning process to gather public input:

For more information please call, write, or email Chris James, using the contact information below:

Dane County Parks

Attn: Chris James, Senior Landscape Architect

5201 Fen Oak Drive, Room 234

Madison, WI 53718

(608) 224-3763

james@countyofdane.com