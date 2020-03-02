RSVP for Dane County Parks Volunteer Networking Summit
William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: 2020 Dane County Parks Volunteer Networking Summit
Sponsored by Friends of Dane County Parks Endowment
Saturday, March 7, 9:30 am - 2 pm
Lussier Family Heritage Center, 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, WI
9:30 am - 12 noon - main program
12 noon - 1 pm - lunch sponsored by the Friends of Dane County Parks Endowment
1:00 pm - 2:00 pm round table networking
During this networking gathering we want to celebrate our Friends Groups, Partners and many individual volunteers!
Each Dane County Park Friends Group and Park Partner Group will have an opportunity to give a quick "3-minute, 3-slide" overview of their major projects and accomplishments over the past year.
After the presentations, we will have an opportunity to learn more about the Foundation for Dane County Parks, major goals and projects of the Foundation, and announcement of a new grant program for Friends groups.
We will hear about expanding resources for the Dane County Parks Volunteer Program and have time for open networking between staff and volunteers to learn more about projects that peaked your interest. This is also a perfect time to ask questions and learn from fellow volunteers and staff.
We hope you can join us for this networking event!
RSVP HERE BY MONDAY, MARCH 2, 2020
Questions?
Contact Rhea Stangel-Maier
Stangel-Maier@countyofdane.com
(608) 224-3601