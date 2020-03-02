RSVP for Dane County Parks Volunteer Networking Summit

press release: 2020 Dane County Parks Volunteer Networking Summit

Sponsored by Friends of Dane County Parks Endowment

Saturday, March 7, 9:30 am - 2 pm

Lussier Family Heritage Center, 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, WI

9:30 am - 12 noon - main program

12 noon - 1 pm - lunch sponsored by the Friends of Dane County Parks Endowment

1:00 pm - 2:00 pm round table networking

During this networking gathering we want to celebrate our Friends Groups, Partners and many individual volunteers!

Each Dane County Park Friends Group and Park Partner Group will have an opportunity to give a quick "3-minute, 3-slide" overview of their major projects and accomplishments over the past year.

After the presentations, we will have an opportunity to learn more about the Foundation for Dane County Parks, major goals and projects of the Foundation, and announcement of a new grant program for Friends groups.

We will hear about expanding resources for the Dane County Parks Volunteer Program and have time for open networking between staff and volunteers to learn more about projects that peaked your interest. This is also a perfect time to ask questions and learn from fellow volunteers and staff.

We hope you can join us for this networking event!

RSVP HERE BY MONDAY, MARCH 2, 2020

Questions?

Contact Rhea Stangel-Maier

Stangel-Maier@countyofdane.com

(608) 224-3601