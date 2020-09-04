Dane County Parks Volunteer Work Day

press release: Fall is a beautiful time of year to be out in the prairie! The colors are changing and prairie seeds are ripening on the stem. Join Dane County Parks for a fall harvest on the prairie as we collect seeds around the County at different parks each week. Seeds are collected to plant and enhance lands in other natural areas for pollinators, wildlife, and land restoration. Join us for what will be a unique and rewarding experience. No prior experience is needed. All tools and training will be provided. Groups (students or other) need to contact Lars directly to register and talk over logistics.

Please visit the link HERE to register, for the schedule/locations, and for more detailed directions to meeting locations. An RSVP is required in 2020.

We meet at 9:00 am and may drive or walk to a location within the park. Wear long pants, long sleeve shirt, closed toed shoes, bring own drinking water, work gloves and be prepared for mosquitoes.

COVID guidelines: Sign-up required--slots are limited; wear mask at orientation, break, and when social distance cannot be maintained; no masks required when collecting seeds at a safe distance.

For further questions contact:

Lars Higdon (608) 286-9497 higdon.lars@countyofdane.com

Or Rhea Stangel-Maier (608) 224-3601 stangel-maier@countyofdane.com