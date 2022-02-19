OINLINE: Dane County Poor People's Campaign Informational Meeting

media release: The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival is uniting people across Wisconsin, and the nation, to challenge the evils of systemic racism, poverty, the war economy, ecological devastation and the nation’s distorted morality of religious nationalism. And now there is a Dane County organizing committee!

Learn more this Saturday Feb. 19 at 10:30 am

Dane County Poor People's Campaign Informational Meeting

Zoom links are below. If you have any questions, please contact the committee at ppcdaneco@gmail.com

Excited to be organizing in Dane County!!

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 82400013359?pwd= YnNXVSszQmFaU1NrdkFKbXpKK29uZz 09

Meeting ID: 824 0001 3359 Passcode: 592888

One tap mobile +13126266799,,82400013359#,,,, *592888# US (Chicago)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1148655982538627