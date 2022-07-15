RSVP for Dane County Small Business Awards

media release: For 40 years, the Dane County Small Business Awards have put the spotlight on small businesses and the contributions they make to the local economy. Network with this year’s winners at an awards program and reception at the Overture Center for the Arts. The following organizations will honored at the event:

Blue Plate Catering

The Creative Company Inc.

Grakei Maids LLC

Impact Association Management

Sign Art Studio

July 21, 2022, 4 – 6:30 p.m. (The awards presentation begins at 4:15 p.m. in the Promenade Hall with a networking reception to follow in the Promenade Terrace.)

Location: Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St, Madison

Tickets: $40 each; ticket price includes hors d’oeuvres