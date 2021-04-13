ONLINE: Dane County Solar Group Buy

press release: Legacy Solar Co-op is announcing the launch of its Dane County Solar Group Buy, endorsed by the Dane County Office of Energy and Climate Change and in coordination with selected installers, Full Spectrum Solar and Midwest Solar Power LLC. This program offers homeowners, businesses, and nonprofit organizations across Dane County access to solar from vetted installers at lower rates than they can negotiate for themselves. It also gives Dane County residents the easy button through a recent financing partnership with greenpenny, a virtual and carbon-neutral bank dedicated to financing a sustainable tomorrow.

During these educational webinars to learn more about the program, participants will learn:

- How to produce clean, renewable energy from the sun

- How solar protects against rising energy costs

- How participants reduce or even eliminate their electric bill

- How quickly investing in solar can pay for itself

- How solar increases property values

- Financing we can offer

April 13, 6 pm: Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZMpf- GvpjkvHNwyyRtpERYNutB9jGq_yu5

April 29, noon: Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZwrceCsrj4qGNGssP9Y2o6pn0vjoz ezkmSQ

May 12, noon: Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZcode- qpzgoHtYGpT-gtThXTJqMNa_liFsb

Questions? Reach out to Peter Fiala, Group Buy Coordinator, Legacy Solar Co-op, 608-443-7820, peter@legacysolarcoop.org