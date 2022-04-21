Dane County Sustainability Campus

media release: Join city and county staff and elected officials to share your comments or questions about Dane County’s proposal for a Sustainability Campus (landfill, sustainable business park, and composting operation) on a portion of the Yahara Hills Golf Course located just to the south of the existing landfill at 6701 US Hwy 12/18, Madison, WI 53718.

The public outreach meeting will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 6:30 – 8:00 pm at the Village of McFarland Municipal Center located at 5915 Milwaukee St, McFarland, WI 53558. The meeting will begin with a poster presentation at 6:30 pm followed by a listening/Q&A session, which can also be accessed online via Zoom, from approximately 7:00 - 8:00 pm.