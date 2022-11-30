Dane County Veterans Service Office Open House

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from 1-4pm, the Dane County Veterans Service Office will have a combined Open House/80th Anniversary celebration. We moved to our new location on October 27, 2022, at 1709 Aberg Avenue - Suite 2. We are located across the parking lot from the Dane County Job Center, near the Madison Vet Center. Our open house will allow veterans and community partners to stop in to see our new office. We are excited to show everyone our new digs! In addition, our office has now been in existance for 80 years (office began in March 1942). We are honored to have surpassed this 80th Anniversary milestone!