Dane County Watershed Network Gathering

press release: Annual Water-related Group Networking Event

December 4, 4:00 - 7:00 pm, Lussier Family Heritage Center (3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison)

Join us on December 4 to learn what water-related groups in Dane County have been up to this year! During this gathering, groups will give quick “3-minute, 3-slide” overviews of their major projects and accomplishments over the past year. After the presentations, there will be at least an hour of open networking time to give you the chance to connect with presenters to learn more about projects that peaked your interest.

Community members are welcome to attend to learn about the work that is being done around water. This is a great way to learn what groups are doing and identify groups and projects you may want to get involved with in the future.

If you are a member of a water-related group and would like to present at this event, please coordinate with your group to decide who will present and indicate on the registration page that you will be a presenter.