media release: Dane Firefighters' Festival 2023, June 23 - 25 at Bert Deans Park - village of Dane

Co-Ed Softball Tournament and food and beer tent all weekend.

Friday: Live Music (If Mom Only Knew) 8:30 - 11:30pm

Saturday: Live Music (The Dirty Birds) 8 - 12 am

Sunday: Parade Noon, Barbecue Chicken Dinner (noon till gone) and Family Fun (face painting, water balloon fight, pie eating contest, coin hunt, fire safety house, etc.)