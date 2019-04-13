press release: Dane Handmade, a local craft show, is an opportunity for makers to showcase new mediums as well as new purposes for upcycled materials. Goods vary from prints, woodworking, textiles, felting, pottery, jewelry, whimsical, and earthy...just to name a few and every show has new makers to shop. Shoppers always expect the unexpected and purchase one-of-a-kind items in a casual, local shopping environment.

Saturday, April 13, 2019, 10AM - 4PM, Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road