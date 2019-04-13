Dane Handmade

Monona Community/Senior Center 1011 Nichols Rd., Monona, Wisconsin 53716

press release: Dane Handmade, a local craft show, is an opportunity for makers to showcase new mediums as well as new purposes for upcycled materials. Goods vary from prints, woodworking, textiles, felting, pottery, jewelry, whimsical, and earthy...just to name a few and every show has new makers to shop. Shoppers always expect the unexpected and purchase one-of-a-kind items in a casual, local shopping environment.

Saturday, April 13, 2019, 10AM - 4PM, Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road

Monona Community/Senior Center 1011 Nichols Rd., Monona, Wisconsin 53716
608-213-7759
