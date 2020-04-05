press release: Postage Stamp Show

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, April 5, Radisson Hotel, 517 Grand Canyon Drive.

Family fun! Collector cornucopia! Show features are: judged philatelic exhibits, 16 dealers, silent auction, U.S. Postal Service station, door prizes, free general appraisals of stamp collections, free stamps table for beginners and adult collectors, special collector’s show cover and pictorial postmark.

Free admission and parking. General public most welcome. www.wfscstamps.org/Clubs/ Badger.shtml, 608-838-1033.