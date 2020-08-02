× Expand Matt Kirk The Dang-Its (left to right): Rick Nass, Tom Waselchuk and Matt Rodgers.

press release: The Dang-Its’ pedal steel guitarist, Rick Nass, is trimming back his activities in the local music scene and leaving regular performances with the band. Rick co-founded the band with me (Tom Waselchuk) in 1998. He has traveled the mid-west with me and been a stable presence amidst the personnel changes normal for any band, and of course his steel guitar work has always shone brightly and lifted our music to the heights. His last scheduled public performance with us will take place almost exactly 22 years since our very first gig together.

Sunday August 2 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Veteran's Memorial Park, Brodhead

We’ve played this beautiful park nine or ten times over the years, and it’s a lovely spot for a concert. There is plenty of room for comfortable social distancing, so I can wholeheartedly encourage you to attend and hear us play with Rick one more time.