media release: New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. The Daniel Bennett Group plays a special CD release concert at the Hedberg Library (316 South Main St, Janesville) on April 29 at 7pm. The bandleader will also teach a free masterclass before the concert at 4pm. The Daniel Bennett Group is celebrating the release of their new album, 'New York Nerve.' Daniel Bennett is joined by master percussionist Koko Bermejo (drums/keyboard) and renowned bassist Kevin Hailey. Daniel Bennett has been featured in Timeout New York, NPR and the Boston Globe. The UK Jazz Journal called Bennett, "an outspoken voice of hope," during the Covid 19 pandemic. Daniel Bennett Group was recently voted 'Best New Jazz' in Hot House Magazine. Bennett is a touring clinician and associate director of the New York Jazz Academy in Times Square. Daniel Bennett recently played woodwinds in 'Blank! The Musical,' the first fully improvised musical to launch on a national stage. The New York Times called the show, "Witty, Likable and Ludicrous!" Daniel Bennett's theatrical works have strongly influenced his eclectic sound and musical storytelling abilities as a bandleader. For more information about the concert, call (608) 758-6600.