Learning How Animals Remember: How Science Uses Microscopic Worms to Understand Our Own Memories

Daniel Colón-Ramos works with the roundworm C. elegans as a means of advancing knowledge of the fundamental building blocks of the nervous system, saying that mastering the basics is essential to answering the bigger questions. Daniel was born and raised in Puerto Rico. He completed his B.A. at Harvard University, his PhD in the lab of Dr. Sally Kornbluth at Duke University and was a postdoctoral fellow in the lab of Dr. Kang Shen at Stanford University. He also has dedicated himself to improving opportunities for people in his native Puerto Rico. In 2006, he launched a non-profit called CienciaPR.org, which aims to connect Puerto Rican scientists and resources for all who is interested in science and Puerto Rico. He has won numerous awards including NIH Director’s Award, AAAS Early Career Award for Public Engagement with Science, and NIH Landis Award for Outstanding Mentorship. Daniel is also a HHMI Faculty scholar.

Daniel Alfonso Colón-Ramos is an Associate Professor of Neuroscience and Cell Biology at Yale University School of Medicine. He is also the founder of the nonprofit organization Ciencia Puerto Rico (CienciaPR), a collaborative network for people interested in science and Puerto Rico. In November 2018, Colón-Ramos participated in a Lasker Foundation-sponsored series called Conversations in Science with journalist Dan Rather.

