media release: Please join us for a free concert at the Audio for the Arts studio.

Daniel Kuzuhara will be performing a full classical piano recital (duration 1 hour) featuring works by Scarlatti, Debussy, Beethoven, and Liszt.

This performance will occur in-person for a live audience while being audio recorded for web-streams online.

Please RSVP for this event if you would like to attend, as the maximum attendance will be small and we will want to enough room for those who attend. Thank you! https://www.facebook.com/events/1346647802545707/

7 S Blair St. Parking available on location and in the MG&E lot of off E Main St.