Daniel McGrew & Sophia Zhou
Token Creek Festival Barn, DeForest 4037 Hwy. 19, Village of DeForest, Wisconsin
media release: Daniel McGrew, tenor; Sophia Zhou, piano
Of Mere Being: A concert honoring Dr. Dennis Maki
New song cycles of John Harbison receive first performances in this vocal recital by two of today's most exciting young artists:
Of Mere Being
five poems of Wallace Stevens
Songs of Separation
poems of Ahkmatova, Lowell, Sarton
Plus music of Robert Schumann, Rebecca Clarke, Noel Coward /arr Ryan McCullough.
Physician Dennis Maki, Ovid O. Meyer Professor of Medicine (emeritus) at UW-Madison, is world renowned for his path-breaking work in infectious disease.
Praise for Dan McGrew "...an irresistible force of the recital stage. His voice floated and soared with unfettered radiance." - San Francisco Classical Voice "innate musical elegance" - Seen and Heard International "jolted by McGrew's viciously beautiful timbre..." - Boston Globe Tickets $35 | $10 (students) General Admission | Seating is limited