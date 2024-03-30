Daniel McGrew & Sophia Zhou

media release: Daniel McGrew, tenor; Sophia Zhou, piano

Of Mere Being: A concert honoring Dr. Dennis Maki

New song cycles of John Harbison receive first performances in this vocal recital by two of today's most exciting young artists:

Of Mere Being

five poems of Wallace Stevens

Songs of Separation

poems of Ahkmatova, Lowell, Sarton

Plus music of Robert Schumann, Rebecca Clarke, Noel Coward /arr Ryan McCullough.

Physician Dennis Maki, Ovid O. Meyer Professor of Medicine (emeritus) at UW-Madison, is world renowned for his path-breaking work in infectious disease.

Praise for Dan McGrew "...an irresistible force of the recital stage. His voice floated and soared with unfettered radiance." - San Francisco Classical Voice "innate musical elegance" - Seen and Heard International "jolted by McGrew's viciously beautiful timbre..." - Boston Globe Tickets $35 | $10 (students) General Admission | Seating is limited