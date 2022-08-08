media release: Wisconsin poet Daniel Smith will read selections from his critically acclaimed book of poetry, ANCESTRAL, Monday, Aug. 8, 6:30 p.m., at the Octagon Barn in Spring Green. Part of the Morrill Lecture Series, the event is free and pre-registration is not required.

Grounded in the rural Midwest, ANCESTRAL explores a family’s deep attachment to the land, the physical work of farming, and the emotional disruption one endures when such a life is no longer sustainable. American Players Theatre (APT) core company actors Sarah Day and James Ridge will assist in the readings. The evening will end with a panel of local farmers responding to Smith’s work and discussing their perspectives on farming and the pressures of farming in today’s ever-changing world. The panel will be moderated by ag educator Joy Kirkpatrick.

For more information:

https://www. rivervalleycommons.org/ agriculture

https://www. rivervalleycommons.org/ morrill-lectures-home/#about