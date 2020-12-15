ONLINE: Daniel Vnukowski

media release: Pianist Daniel Vnukowski invites you to join him for a virtual fundraising concert to help musicians in need on December 15 at 7pm PST, as well as a pre-concert discussion on Zoom at 6:30pm PST that same day.

All the raised funds will support the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and the concert will feature music by Bach, Tchaikovsky and a special arrangement by Mr. Vnukowski on Metallica in the style of Rachmaninoff. Daniel plays a Fazioli F308, the longest piano on the world market.

Enjoy a fun-filled, engaging evening of virtual music-making - and a dazzling display of breakneck virtuosity!

STEP 1: 6:30pm Pacific / 9:30pm Eastern: Pre-Concert Talk on Zoom

STEP 2: 7pm Pacific / 10pm Eastern: Virtual Concert on YouTube

Details and RSVP form can be found on the following events page: https://www.danperforms.com/ nutcracker