Danielle Gay

media release: Visit Author Dannelle Gay at Salvatore's to Purchase an autographed Copy of 100 Things to Do in Wisconsin Before You Die!

Dannelle will be on hand to sign her book and all proceeds from this day will go to our own Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.

Sip a Traveling Cheesehead cocktail, enjoy some great pizza, see local tourist organizations that are also featured in the book, and get your picture taken with Jimmy the Groundhog mascot!