Danielle Lincoln Hanna

press release: In Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, where mail is delivered by boat, falling into the lake is just a hazard of the job. Discovering a dead body is just not. When young mail jumper Bailey Johnson finds a man tied to a pier post, the discovery revives a multi-million–dollar case and a manhunt that were dead since before she was born. It’s the last thing she needs. She’s busy enough just trying to survive, a forgotten child in the foster care system.