ONLINE: Danko Jones

media release: DANKO JONES exists to rock. It’s his innate, guttural mode of expression. His daily ritual. His life’s work. Now, after 25 years, 10 albums, world tours with the rock gods like Ozzy Osbourne, Guns 'n' Roses and Motörhead, the band announces their return to the stage with two shows at Hamilton, Ontario's premiere venue, Bridgeworks.

Over the past 25 years, the band has made a name for themselves as a must-see live band and after a year with no shows, they're itching to get back out there. Danko Jones, the band's frontman and namesake comments, "2021 is the 25th anniversary of our band. 25 years of non-stop performing, touring and recording. To celebrate our silver jubilee, we are holding our first ever livestreams and we may even be premiering some new material… This has been the longest break in the history of our band so without a doubt, these livestreams will be like letting wild animals out of cages. Are you ready? We’re goddamn ready.

Presented by Metal Sucks and Exclaim! Magazine and produced in association with Metal Sucks, 94.9 The Rock Toronto, Y108 Hamilton, Rebel 101.7 Ottawa, CJAY 92 Calgary, 100.3 The Bear Edmonton and CFOX-FM Vancouver, the livestream shows will take place on March 12, 2021 at 8:00PM EST // 5:00PM PST in North America, and on March 13th at 8:00PM CET in Europe, but you will be able to tune in to both shows from anywhere in the world. Tickets and information for North America can be found at THIS location and for Europe HERE!

ABOUT DANKO JONES:

Acclaimed hard rock trio Danko Jones has earned their place as Canadian music legends. The group has gone gold and platinum internationally, had seven singles crack the US Active Rock Top 40 and had their single "Gonna Be A Fight Tonight" used as the WWE official theme song for the 2015 Royal Rumble.

ABOUT THE VENUE:

Located in a former industrial workspace on the edge of Hamilton, Ontario's gritty north end, Bridgeworks is a new, multi-functional events hub focusing on community, arts, and special events. Since its opening in October 2020, Bridgeworks has been dedicated to showcasing dynamic events — programming that celebrates creative visions and voices from across the region and beyond. The venue gets its name from The Hamilton Bridge Works Company which made its name building iron and steel bridges for Canada’s railway system spanning from Vancouver to New Brunswick.