press release: Singer/songwriter Danni Nicholls, from Bedford, England will be in our backyard at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. Her beautiful, powerful voice, and her songs merge light with dark in a magical way.

CONCERT DETAILS: All seats are $20 each and all proceeds go to our musicians. To reserve your seat(s), send or drop off your check (payable to David Wallner), or cash, to David Wallner, 451 North Few Street, Madison, WI 53703, or use PayPal (annedave.ourhouse@gmail.com ) or Venmo @Anne-Katz-4. Please note that indoor concerts take place in our living room, an enclosed space without a lot of room to physically distance. We expect indoor concert attendees to be fully COVID-vaccinated.

Questions? Contact us at annedave@chorus.net. See you soon at Our House!