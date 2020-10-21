ONLINE: Daphne E. Barbee-Wooten

media release: Join us for "Book Bites" - a new series of brief Facebook Live book talks from the Wisconsin Historical Society Press exploring all things Wisconsin! The series will stream on the WHS Press Facebook page on the first and third Wednesday of each month.

On Wednesday, October 21 Daphne E Barbee-Wooten discusses the life and legacy of her father, civil rights leader and legislator Lloyd A. Barbee. An attorney most remembered for the landmark case that desegregated Milwaukee Public Schools in 1972, Barbee stood up for justice throughout his career. As the only African American in the Wisconsin legislature from 1965 to 1977, Barbee advocated for fair housing, criminal justice reform, equal employment opportunities, women’s rights, and access to quality education for all, as well as being an early advocate for gay rights and abortion access.

Justice for All features Barbee’s writings from the front lines of the civil rights movement, along with his reflections from later in life on the challenges of legislating as a minority, the logistics of coalition building, and the value of moving the needle on issues that would outlast him. Edited by his daughter, civil rights lawyer Daphne E. Barbee-Wooten, these documents are both a record of a significant period of conflict and progress, as well as a resource on issues that continue to be relevant to activists, lawmakers, and educators.

Daphne E. Barbee-Wooten is an attorney specializing in civil rights practicing in Honolulu, Hawaii. Previously she worked as a public defender and trial attorney and was the first senior trial attorney for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Hawaii. In 2014, she received a lifetime achievement award from the Hawaii NAACP, and in 2016, she received the civil rights attorney of the year award from Sisters Empowering Hawaii.