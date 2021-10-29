Dar Williams, Heather Maloney

press release: Dar Williams was always in the right place at the right time for the success she’s had over a 25+-year career. She rose out of the vibrant mid-90’s Boston scene, inspired by the eclectic influences of alt-rockers, Berklee jazz musicians, slam poets, and folk artists, like Patty Griffith, Melissa Ferrick, the Throwing Muses, Vance Gilbert, and Jonatha Brooke. She is excited to be returning to the road with a new album titled “I’ll Meet You Here” to be release by Renew/BMG in the fall of 2021.