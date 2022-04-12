ONLINE: Darcia Narvaez & Wahinkpe Topa

media release: A Room of One's Own welcomes Darcia Narvaez and Wahinkpe Topa (Four Arrows), co-editors of Restoring the Kinship Worldview: Indigenous Quotes, Reflections, and Dialogues for Healing Our World, for a virtual conversation on Crowdcast with journalist/activist Lisa Reagan!

About Restoring the Kinship Worldview: Indigenous worldviews, and the knowledge they confer, are critical for human survival and the wellbeing of future generations. Editors Wahinkpe Topa (Four Arrows) and Darcia Narvaez present and analyze 28 powerful excerpted passages from Indigenous leaders that offer necessary wisdom for our times, illuminating a path away from extinction toward a sustainable, interconnected future.

The editors emphasize our deep need to move away from the dominant Western paradigm–one that dictates we live without strong social purpose, fails to honor the earth as sacred, leads with the head while ignoring the heart, and places individual “rights” over collective responsibility. Restoring the Kinship Worldview is rooted in an Indigenous vision and strong social purpose that sees all life forms as sacred and sentient–that honors the wisdom of the heart, and grants equal standing to rights and responsibilities.

Wahinkpe Topa (Four Arrows), aka Don Trent Jacobs, Ph.D., Ed.D., is internationally respected for his research and publications about Indigenous worldviews. Formerly Dean of Education at Oglala Lakota College and tenured Associate Professor of Education at Northern Arizona University, he is currently a professor with Fielding Graduate University. Selected as one of 27 "Visionaries in Education," he is author of 21 books, half of which are about Indigenous Worldview applications for education, sustainability, wellness and justice.

Darcia Narvaez, PhD, MDiv, is Professor Emerita of Psychology at the University of Notre Dame. She is a fellow of the American Psychological Association and the American Educational Research Association and former editor of the Journal of Moral Education. Narvaez has written numerous publications, including more than 20 books. She has given presentations, lectures and workshops in 23 countries and currently blogs for Psychology Today. She is also the founder and host of EvolvedNest.org.

On a Mother (of a) Quest for 24 years as an award-winning journalist, activist, and nonprofit visionary, Lisa Reagan explores the space between our human family's unsustainable, industrial Old Story and the emerging New Story of a Wisdom-based, Wellness-Informed Society. Lisa is a co-founder of the nonprofit Kindred World and the executive editor of Kindred. Her unrelenting passion for our home planet, Earth, and her belief in the unfolding capacities of our human family drive her vision for Kindred, but it is her beloved community of friends, family, and fellow wayfinders who have made the Mother (of a) Quest possible and joyful.