RSVP for Daring & Delicious: Tropical Edibles for the Temperate Garden

5:30 pm, 3/28, on Zoom. $15. RSVP by 3/26.

media release: Ginger, Hibiscus, Taro, Turmeric…Whether you harvest the stem, leaf, root, or flower, adding tropical edibles to the garden allows the temperate gardener-cook to work with the freshest flavors possible in an adventurous kitchen. Join gardening columnist Marianne Willburn to learn which tropical and subtropical plants make the most of a temperate climate, and how they can revolutionize your garden and your table. Willburn is the author of Tropical Plants and How to Love Them (Cool Springs Press, 2021) and Big Dreams, Small Garden (Skyhorse Publishing, 2017). As a regular contributor to Better Homes and Gardens, The American Gardener, GardenRant, and other digital and print magazines, she has been a newspaper columnist for over a decade and is the recipient of several Gold and Silver Media Awards from Garden Communicators International (formerly GWA).

Gardens endlessly award our senses, making them sensible places to share our time and energy. A brief scent of wet soil, a distant murmur of a bird’s song, or a blurred pattern of blooms can transport us to another time in our memory and simultaneously root us in the present moment. Such experiences offer a source of appreciation for the life all around us and nurture our minds and souls. It's no surprise that gardening is an amazing way to cultivate, expand, and hone our "sense-abilities." Join us for our 5-part virtual lecture series to learn from talented professionals in the gardening community about the many ways sound, touch, taste, smell, and sight inspires their work.

Our virtual lecture series offers an opportunity to connect with inspiring professionals in the gardening community throughout the United States and beyond. Each lecture includes a 60-minute presentation on ZOOM followed by a 30-minute Q&A with the presenter.

