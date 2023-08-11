Darius Rucker, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, Drew Green

BMO Harris Pavilion.

media release: Darius Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide including their Double Diamond-certified (21x Platinum) debut Cracked Rear View, which remains among the top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time. Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA Platinum-certified Learn to Live and True Believers, plus 10 No. 1 singles at Country radio and 11 Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum certified hits. Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and in 2014 he won his third career GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his Diamond-certified (11x Platinum) version of “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling Country songs of all time. He co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards in 2020 and topped the charts at Country radio once again with “Beers And Sunshine” in 2021. New songs “Same Beer Different Problem” and “Ol’ Church Hymn” (featuring Chapel Hart) are available everywhere now as Rucker puts the finishing touches on his forthcoming album, Carolyn’s Boy.

As a lifelong philanthropist, Rucker co-chaired the capital campaign that generated $150 million to help build the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, S.C. and has raised over $3 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through his annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament. In addition, Rucker has advocated for over 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation and serves as a National Chair for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tenn. Rucker is also an avid sports fan, offering his own NFL x Darius Rucker Collection by Fanatics apparel line at NFLshop.com, and he is part of the Music City Baseball investment group working to bring an MLB team to Tennessee in addition to serving as a partner at the MGC Sports & Entertainment agency.

About Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

There are no strangers at a Drew Holcomb show. For the better part of two decades, the award-winning songwriter has brought his audience together night after night, turning his shows into celebrations of community, collaboration, and contemporary American roots music. Strangers No More, the ninth album from Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, celebrates that sense of togetherness. Produced by Cason Cooley, it expands the band’s mix of timeless songwriting, modern-day Laurel Canyon folk, amplified Americana, and heartland rock & roll. “All The Money in the World,” with its deep-pocketed groove that showcases The Neighbors’ musicality, is punctuated by blasts of brass, marking the band’s first song to feature horns. “That's On You, That's On Me” makes room for barrelhouse piano, slide guitar, and the greasy grit of a juke joint rock band. “On a Roll” and “Possibility” are Springsteen-sized rock & roll melodramas that wail and exalt, their cinematic arrangements built for the large rooms that Holcomb regularly plays these days. “Fly” is a reflective, finger-plucked folksong. Finally, there's “Dance With Everybody,” a lively tribute to the live show that brims with a joyful optimism — a feeling that was often missing during the band’s earlier years, when their shows weren’t nearly as packed. Song by song, Strangers No More offers an all-encompassing view not only of the places Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have been, but where they're headed next, too. It's an invitation into the band’s world. Strangers no more, indeed.

About Drew Green

Drew Green’s current single “Good Ol’ Man'' currently has over 80 million streams worldwide. The single gained its prominence after Green posted the song on TikTok. The viral track has now amassed over 53,300 user generated videos on the platform. The new track dropped on the heels of Drew Green’s two-EP musical journey, Dirt Boy Vol. 1 (Sept. 2020) and Dirt Boy Vol. 2 (Oct. 2021). Green’s debut seven-song collection yielded the streaming successes “She Got That” and “Little More Be Alright.” His subsequent EP included the title track, “Dirt Boy,” and four additional tracks. To date, Green has exceeded 148 million career worldwide streams.